Arnab Goswami sent to judicial custody till 18 Nov in 2018 suicide abetment case

Alibag District Magistrate Court in Maharashtra has remanded Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- to 14-day judicial custody till 18 November on Wednesday. Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai by Raigad Police in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case .

While speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Goswami's lawyer, Gaurav Parker said that the editor-in-chief of Republic TV has filed for bail.

"It is a big victory for us. MCR (magisterial custody remand) is granted on the very first day. Police custody refused and magistrate custody has been granted. We have filed our bail application, it has been kept for arguments. It will be decided tomorrow," Parker added.

Goswami was produced before a local court and taken to a civil hospital for a medical check-up upon his arrival in Alibaug. As per the Bar & Bench, Alibaug court had rejected allegations made by Goswami of being assaulted by the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, condemning the arrest of Goswami in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) termed it as a violation of the Supreme Court guidelines to protect the rights of the arrestees.

All about the Anvay Naik suicide case

Earlier on 4 November, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Naik and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide at their farmhouse in Maharashtra's Alibaug on 5 May, 2018.

According to a suicide note left behind by Naik, three individuals were named who, he said, were responsible for his death and that of his mother's.

In the note, the Architect and interior designer said that the three individuals in question owed his firm Concorde Designs a total of ₹5.4 crore, which did not allow him to pay his creditors.

The note also said that Goswami owed Naik ₹83 lakh, Feroz Shaikh owed the firm ₹4 crore and Nitesh Sarda ₹5 lakh.

Along with Goswami, MD of Skimedia Feroz Shaikh and SmartWorks owner Nitesh Darda have been arrested under section 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

