Around 1.59 cr hospital admissions authorised till Feb 4 under Ayushman Bharat: MoS Choubey1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 10:14 PM IST
The AB-PMJAY provides health assurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh per year per family for secondary and tertiary healthcare hospitalisations
New Delhi: Around 1.59 crore hospital admissions worth ₹19,714 crore were authorised till February 4 through a network of 24,321 empanelled healthcare providers under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.
The beneficiary families under AB-PMJAY have been identified on the basis of select deprivation and occupational criteria in rural and urban areas respectively as per Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 database.
This covers approximately 10.74 crore families (50 crore people), Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written reply.
The states and union territories implementing AB-PMJAY have extended the coverage of the scheme to 13.17 crore families (approximately 65 crore people), he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
