Around 1 lakh doses of Made in India Covid vaccines handed over to Nepal Army

NEW DELHI: One hundred thousand doses of Made in India covid-19 vaccines were on Tuesday handed over by India’s ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra to Nepalese Army Chief Puran Chandra Thapa. The vaccines have been gifted by the Indian Army to their Nepalese counterparts, a statement from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said.

The handover took place at the Nepalese Army Headquarters, Tundikhel. India’s Army chief, Manoj Mukund Naravane joined the ceremony through video conference from India. In his remarks, Naravane “reaffirmed the special fraternal bonds that tie the armies of the two countries." Thapa on his part appreciated the gesture and thanked the Indian Army and Government of India for the gift.

The Indian Army has been assisting the Nepali Army to fight covid-19 through various ways including through the supply of remdesivir, X-Ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units, anesthesia machines, laboratory equipment and ambulances. “This latest gift of vaccines is another testament to the close cooperation between the two armies and the two countries, particularly in times of need," the statement from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said.

India had so far gifted and exported 63 million vaccines to about 80 countries in the world including Paraguay and Niger.

“Never too far for friendship. Made in India vaccines arrive in Paraguay," said Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar in Twitter post on Tuesday.

On Monday, Acting High Commissioner to Fiji Saifullah Khan handed over a consignment of 100,000 doses of Made in India vaccines to Fijian Prime Minister Rear Admiral (Retired) Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama. Also present at the ceremony was Fijian Minister for Health and Medical Services, Ifereimi Waqainabete.

“These vaccines are supplied by Government of India through grant assistance as a special gesture of friendship and solidarity with the people of Fiji. This is in keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help partner countries in the fight against COVID pandemic," a statement from the Indian mission in Suva said.

“India and Fiji share longstanding partnership based on mutual respect, cooperation and cultural ties. Fiji is an important partner for realizing the Indo-Pacific vision that envisages a free, open and inclusive region in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity," it added.

