Around 1 lakh doses of Made in India Covid vaccines handed over to Nepal Army

The Indian Army has been assisting the Nepali Army to fight covid-19 through various ways including through the supply of remdesivir, X-Ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units, anesthesia machines, laboratory equipment and ambulances. “This latest gift of vaccines is another testament to the close cooperation between the two armies and the two countries, particularly in times of need," the statement from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said.