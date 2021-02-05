OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Around 10 airports to be privatised in third round of privatisation: Govt
Around 10 airports to be privatised in third round of privatisation: Govt (PTI)
Around 10 airports to be privatised in third round of privatisation: Govt (PTI)

Around 10 airports to be privatised in third round of privatisation: Govt

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 01:13 PM IST ANI

The government on Thursday announced that a maximum of ten airports will be privatised in the third round of airport privatisation.

The government on Thursday announced that a maximum of ten airports will be privatised in the third round of airport privatisation.

"In the third round (of airport privatisation) six to ten airports are going to be privatised," Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola told media here.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
CA held for collecting GST worth ₹12.67 cr but not depositing with government

GST fraud: CA held for collecting 12.67 cr but not depositing with govt

1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

MSME loans not exempt from CRR

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Metro cars are seen parked at the depot of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC),

Metro's 'Fast Trains' from Monday, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
RBI also issued a set of responses to some FAQs on the circular

RBI allows Indian residents to make remittances to IFSCs

1 min read . 01:06 PM IST

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

"The Airports Authority of India is examining the possibility of selling loss-making airports along with a profitable one. AAI is examining the possibility of giving non-profitable airport and profit-making airports as a package. The airports will be given to the private sector," Kharola said.

Earlier, the government has approved to privatised 12 airports to the private players in the second round.

The government also indicated that "there are around 20 to 25 airports in the country that can be privatised in the coming days."

During the presentation of Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the next lots of airports will be privatised in tier 2 and 3 towns and cities, adding that the airports will be monetised for operations and management concessions.

"Seven port projects worth more than 2,000 crore will be offered by major ports in a public-private partnership model, in FY 2021-2022, to move to a model where private partners will manage operations of ports," she had said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout