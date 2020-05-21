“We are marking this milestone of 1 crore treatment under AB-PMJAY at a time when the whole country is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. We have utilised this period to leverage our IT systems and network of private sector stakeholders to support the government's preparedness and response in the form of managing the national COVID-19 helpline 1075 by conducting thousands of outbound calls to coronavirus infected positive patients and their families," Bhushan said.