Home >News >India >Around 26 trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi, NCR
A railway labourer walks on a bridge near the railway tracks during a foggy day in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
A railway labourer walks on a bridge near the railway tracks during a foggy day in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

Around 26 trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi, NCR

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 09:50 AM IST ANI

Due to dense fog in Delhi and adjoining states, around 26 trains travelling in and around the national capital were delayed

New Delhi: Due to dense fog in Delhi and adjoining states on Sunday morning, around 26 trains travelling in and around the national capital were delayed.

As per Northern Railways, Train number 04217--Prayagraj Sangam-Chandighar COVID special and Train number02397--Gaya-New Delhi Special suffered a maximum delay of 3.45 hours

"Train number 02391--Shramjeevi Express (Rajgir to New Delhi), train no 02303-- Howrah Jn Railway Station to New Delhi railway station special, Train no 02225-- Azamgarh to Delhi Kaifiyaat COVID 19 Special and Train number 02393-- Patna to Delhi Sampoorna Kranti COVID 19 SF Special were also delayed for over three hours," a Railway official said.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said, "Dense to very dense fog was observed over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog was observed over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya at 5.30 am on January 17."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

