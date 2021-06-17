Around 3.5 lakh doctors to hold nationwide protest on June 18: IMA

The apex medical body in the country, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), will be conducting a nationwide protest on Friday, demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence in the country.

As many as 3.5 lakh doctors of IMA will take part in the tomorrow's protest, Dr JA Jayalal, National President, IMA said in a statement.

"IMA is conducting a nationwide protest tomorrow in demand for a central law to protect doctors against violence. 3.5 lakh doctors of IMA will take part in the protest," Dr Jayalal said.

The IMA President said the Centre should concentrate its activities on preventive medicine' and punish unlawful behaviour of anybody who harms doctors.

In a statement, the apex medical body asked all its state and local branches across the country to observe the protest by wearing black badges, masks, ribbons, shirts and running awareness campaign against violence targeting healthcare professionals.

However, no hospitals will be closed during the protest, Dr Jayalal clarified.

The IMA demanded the implementation of central hospital and Health Care Professionals Protection Act with IPC and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), standardisation and augmentation of security in each hospital, and declaring hospitals as protected zones among others.

As many as 730 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data available by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 38, the data showed.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.













