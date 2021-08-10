Mumbai: Around 30 lakh people vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to travel in the local trains from Sunday, 15 August, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said.

"After the announcement of the reopening of the local train, we had a meeting with Railways and before that, we had a meeting on last Thursday. We are trying to get the photo passes for the 30 lakh people without any hassle for long lines, the photo passes will have their vaccination certificate and their photo which will help them to avail the local train," ANI quoted Chahal as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that Mumbai local train services will start from August 15 for people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Many travel organizations, as well as citizens, have repeatedly requested permission to use local services. We all know that we have not yet fully recovered from the second wave. There is also the risk of a potential third wave. The central government has also repeatedly warned you about this," Thackeray said.

Local trains operations were shut down in April this year during the ravaging second wave of COVID-19.

Mumbai local trains: How to obtain the train passes

Passengers who are smartphone users can download the train pass through the mobile app.

These passes are for local travel which will have QR codes so that the railway administration can verify their authenticity

Passengers who do not have a smartphone can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations.

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally

Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,505 new coronavirus positive cases and 68 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,57,833 and the toll to 1,34,064, the state health department said.

