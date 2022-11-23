Around 36 illegal structures razed near Pune car pile-up accident area

The accident took place on Sunday evening, in which, several persons got injured and at least 24 vehicles were damaged after a truck lost control on the downward slope of a bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune.
In the wake of the Pune car pile-up accident, at least 35 illegal constructions have been razed on service roads along the Navale bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in the city after the authorities took short-term measures including the removal of encroached structures, said police.
"Thirty five structures such as paan stalls, temporary sheds outside eateries, some concrete structures, concrete porch ways outside hotels between Swaminarayan Temple and Navale bridge along the service roads of the highway were demolished on Tuesday," a police official told PTI.
Police informed that around 10 to 15 people received minor injuries in the accident, and they were given first aid on the spot, while around eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment.
"The truck hit some vehicles on the road due to suspected brake failure and at least 24 vehicles, including the truck, suffered damages in the incident. While 22 of these vehicles were cars, one was an autorickshaw. Fortunately, there is no loss of human life in the accident," Suhel Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) had told PTI.
A fire department of the Pune Metropolitical Region Development Authority (PMRDA) claimed that at least 48 vehicles were damaged in the incident, including those that suffered minor damage.
A man, whose car was damaged in the accident, said that the speeding truck first rammed into some of the vehicles on the road, which in turn hit some other vehicles.
"Our car was also hit. We were four people in the vehicle and fortunately, nothing happened to us as the airbags opened, but we saw that several vehicles around us on the road were badly hit," he said.
