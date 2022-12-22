Around 40,000 women trained under Nai Roshni scheme in last 3 years: Irani

Nai Roshni scheme has been merged as a component of Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan scheme, aiming to improve livelihoods of minorities, particularly artisan communities, through skill development, education and leadership training
New Delhi: Minority affairs minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that during the last three years, 40,000 women have been trained all over India under the Nai Roshni Scheme.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said that the community-wise breakup of trained women for the last three years in the state of Bihar is 175 Muslim women, and nil Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jains and non-minority.
Irani said that the Nai Roshni scheme has now been merged as a component of Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme, aiming to improve livelihoods of minorities, particularly artisan communities, through skill development, education and leadership training, to support their entrepreneurship interventions.
Irani added that the agencies approved by the ministry select the women belonging to all minorities notified under Section 2(c) of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 viz, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Zoroastrian (Parsis) and Jain.
“Beneficiaries having annual income, not exceeding Rs.2.50 lakh from all sources, are given preference in selection for training under the scheme. The agencies also take the assistance of the head of Gram Panchayat / Municipal Body / Local Authority for identification / selection of women trainees," she said.
The minister added that training centres are set up by the ministry under this scheme. “The selected agencies are required to implement the projects directly through their organizational set-up in the locality/ village/ area in which training is conducted. In the State of Bihar, the agencies have implemented the scheme in Bhojpur district during the last three years."
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.