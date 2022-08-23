Around 40 crore air passengers will visit India in next 7-10 years: Scindia

Around 40 crore air passengers will visit India in next 7-10 years: Scindia2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
- Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the fleet of domestic airlines might expand to 1,200 in five years
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has amde a forecast that there will be a surge in air travellers in the country in the next few years. He said that a total of 400 million (40 cores) air flyers are expected to travel in India in the next 7 to 10 years.
Speaking at a conference organised by industry body Assocham, Scindia said there were around 200 million air passengers, including domestic and international before Covid-19 and the number is expected to double to 400 million by 2030.
Further, Scindia said that the fleet of domestic airlines might expand to 1,200 in five years. He predicted that there will be 220 airports, including heliports and aerodromes, by 2026.
Recently, in the monthly air travellers report, the aviation regulator DGCA said more than 97 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in July. While a total of 6.69 crore people travelled on domestic flights in the January-July period of 2022.
IndiGo -- India's largest carrier -- carried 57.11 lakh passengers in July, a 58.8% share of the domestic market, it mentioned.
Vistara flew 10.13 lakh passengers and Air India flew 8.14 lakh passengers in July this year, according to the data shared by the DGCA.
Go First, SpiceJet, AirAsia India, and Alliance Air carried 7.95 lakh, 7.76 lakh, 4.42 lakh, 1.12 lakh passengers, respectively, in July.
In the previous financial year (2021-22), India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by around 59% year-on-year to 84 million. Although it was about 40% lower as compared to the pre-pandemic level. Around 1.06 crore domestic passengers travelled by air in March.
In the last two years, the aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government allowed domestic airlines to operate at 100% of their pre-Covid capacity from October last year.
