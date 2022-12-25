Around 45,000 Covid tests being conducted everyday: Bihar CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state with health officials, civil surgeons, and directors of medical colleges on Thursday.
Around 40,000-50,000 tests are being conducted against coronavirus infection in view of Covid-19 surge in China and some other countries, said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state with health officials, civil surgeons, and directors of medical colleges on Thursday.
Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said, “We are conducting Covid tests and giving vaccines. Everyday almost 45,000-50,000 tests are being conducted. Bihar is on alert, patients are being provided treatment. Center is also careful. We've to be careful with those coming from outside."
Yadav on Thursday asserted that Bihar government is fully prepared to handle a surge in Covid-19 cases. He said that hospitals are fully prepared, and Covid-19 testing and vaccination are underway in full swing.
“The medical establishments are equipped with medicines and adequate oxygen supply. People must also take safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19," the deputy chief minister was quoted by PTI.
Dr. Manish Mandal, the deputy director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, considered to be a premier medical establishment in the state, said the hospital can handle at least 500 patients.
There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The spike is being blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been detected in India.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the Covid-preparedness and situation in the country and cautioned against complacency while stressing testing and strengthening the surveillance measures, especially at international airports.
