Around 5,000 criminal cases pending against former, sitting MPs and MLAs: Report

As many as 4,984 criminal cases are pending against former and sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) before various sessions and magistrate courts across the country, according to a report submitted by amicus curiae and senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, assisting the court in the case. Of the total 4,984 cases, 1,899 are more than five years old, the report added.

"Despite a series of directions by this court and continuous monitoring, as many as 4,984 cases are pending. It may be noted that the total number of cases pending as of December 2018 was 4,110 and as of October 2020 were 4,859. Even after disposal of 2,775 cases after December 4, 2018, the cases against MPs/MLAs have increased from 4,122 to 4,984," the report stated.

The report said out of the 4,984 cases, 3,322 are magisterial cases while 1,651 are sessions cases. It said 1,899 of such pending cases are more than five years old while 1,475 such cases have been pending for a period between two and five years.

It said more and more persons with criminal antecedents are occupying seats in Parliament and the state assemblies and it is of utmost necessity that urgent and stringent steps are taken for expeditious disposal of pending criminal cases.

Meanwhile, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)--a poll reform advocacy group released a report on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 in which it said 25% of the candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Whereas 20% have declared serious cases against themselves.

"Out of 615 candidates analysed, 156 (25%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. 121 (20%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the ADR report said.

On the other, in Punjab, out of the 113 sitting MLAs analysed, 16 (14%) have declared criminal cases among themselves.

