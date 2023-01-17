Around 50% of all Indian truck drivers suffer from vision-related issues: Report

Around 50% of all truck drivers driving on India roads suffer from vision-related problems, revealed a study by Noida's ICARE Eye Hospital that conducted eye tests of 34,000 truck drivers.
According to the study, almost 38% of the truckers tested were found to suffer from near-vision problems, 8% from distance-vision problems and 4% from both distance- and near-vision problems.
The worrisome matter is none of the truckers was using glasses and majority of cases of near-vision problems were found in the 36-50 age group. Also, 45% of all cases of distance-vision problems were found in the younger age group of 18-35 years, the study said.
“As an eye hospital, we have been aware that large number of accidents on Indian roads happen because of vision-related problems of drivers. Most truck drivers tested by us did not realize they had a compromised vision and had never undergone any eye examination. This left them prone to accidents," said ICARE Eye Hospital's CEO Dr Saurabh Choudhry.
"There are 9 million truck drivers on Indian roads. Extrapolating the data from our field study, we can assume that half of them would be having vision problems. They would have been deemed unfit to drive without proper glasses and eye checkup had they been in any Western country," he added.
Choudhry claimed that upon screening and investigating, the truck drivers mostly suffered from refractive errors. "n association with our partner Sightsavers, we provided the drivers ready-to-clip (R2C) spectacles and dispensed glasses on the spot. For those having complex refractive errors, the glasses were customized and given to them on the next stop in their road journey. Using various technology tools and apps, we made sure they were wearing the glasses on the highways while driving," he said.
He opined that the unorganized nature of their work discourages truck drivers from taking their health issues seriously, as most of them hail from rural areas with no facility of preventive or curative eye check-ups.
This resulted in never been screened for glasses or eye diseases, he added.
“In our experience, most truck drivers tend to develop dry eyes and chronic allergic eye conditions due to long working hours and improper hygiene. Many drivers above 60 years of age also suffer from cataract or glaucoma. A routine eye check-up is a must for all truck drivers so that they remain safe for themselves and others," said Dr Saurabh Choudhry.
Keeping in mind the safety of commuters on the highways, an NGO Sightsavers India started the RAAHI – National Truckers Eye Health Programme in 2017 and ICARE Eye Hospital joined the initiative in 2018. since then has screened 34,000 truck drivers for eye diseases and refractive errors.
