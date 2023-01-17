Around 50% of all Indian truck drivers suffer from vision-related issues: Report

Choudhry claimed that upon screening and investigating, the truck drivers mostly suffered from refractive errors. "n association with our partner Sightsavers, we provided the drivers ready-to-clip (R2C) spectacles and dispensed glasses on the spot. For those having complex refractive errors, the glasses were customized and given to them on the next stop in their road journey. Using various technology tools and apps, we made sure they were wearing the glasses on the highways while driving," he said.