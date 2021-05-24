Noting that there are around 500 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the city has been grappling with a shortage of Amphotericin-B injection needed for its treatment.

The chief minister said, "Four to five injections per patient per day are used in the treatment of the fungal infection. There are around 500 cases of black fungus in Delhi at present. Delhi has been receiving around 400 to 500 injections per day."

"We have set up dedicated centres for the treatment of black fungus at Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital but we do not have drugs.... We did not get the injections on Sunday," he said.

Pointing out that the central government has been distributing the injection among states, he said, "there is a severe shortage of this drug in the market and its production should be ramped up."

Production of Amphotericin-B is being increased

Last week, Union Health Ministry, meanwhile, said the availability of Amphotericin-B is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, till now, 5,424 cases have been reported in 18 States and UTs. "Out of 5,424 cases, 4,556 patients have a history of COVID19 infection. 55% of the patients had diabetes," he said.

Black Fungus treated in 15 Delhi hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday noted that about 15 hospitals in the city are treating mucormycosis patients. "About 8-10 private hospitals are treating black fungus patients, three Delhi government hospitals are there too, and AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital among the Centre-run facilities. So, about 15-16 hospitals are there for it," he said

Asked if black fungus cases could further escalate, the minister said as a large number of people have tested positive in Delhi, and several of them put on steroids too, "we will have to be very watchful".

"I would urge people to not resort to self-medication, particularly steroids. It has been found that many people are administering steroids at home, without any prescription by doctors, including those who have been discharged from hospitals. I would advise people not to do that," he said.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has got lowered, due to COVID, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

(With inputs from agencies)





