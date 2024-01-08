Around 500 students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa have reportedly accused a professor of sexual assault. The students have written a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state's governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and the women's commission to take action against the professor.

According to a report by the Times of India, the students have accused the professor of sexually exploiting them for days after calling him to his chamber. The daily mentioned that the professor was given a clean chit by the university's internal complaint committee twice.

Currently, ASP Deepti Garg said they would register an FIR after the preliminary probe.

The accused professor has denied the sexual assault allegations against him. Calling the accusations "political vendetta", the professor said, "I am being targeted because I have been active in some work at the university. I am ready to face any probe against me".

This is the fourth letter written by the students against the professor. All four letters were posted from the Khairpur post office on Hisar Road. ThebTOI report said that the first letter was sent to the university in June 2023. After that, the university conducted an internal investigation but did not find any evidence to back the allegations against him.

Two more letters were sent to the Haryana Governor in November and December and he directed the university to conduct the probe, but the professor got the clean chit again.

In the fourth letter, the college girls alleged, "He calls us individually to his office bathroom and touches us inappropriately...When we protested against this, he threatened us with dire consequences".

The letter also mentioned that the professor had destroyed all evidence, including the CCTV footage of his room.

"We can't write out names and contact numbers as it will malign our own image if no action is taken by the professor. The dignity of our family will be at stake. He has political influence and has threatened to get us expelled if we speak against him," the letter read.

The university officials said they had called colleagues to get their statements recorded but many skipped the session.

