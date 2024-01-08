Around 500 students accuse professor of sexual assault at Haryana university, write letter to CM Khattar: Report
The accused professor has denied the allegations, claiming they are a result of political vendetta.
Around 500 students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa have reportedly accused a professor of sexual assault. The students have written a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state's governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and the women's commission to take action against the professor.