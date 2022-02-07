Around 6.17 crore IT returns filed in new e-filing portal

NEW DELHI: Around 6.17 crore income tax returns (ITRs) and about 19 lakh major tax audit reports have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department as on Sunday, as per an official statement.

Nearly half of all tax returns filed comprise Form ITR-1, which tax payers with income of up to ₹50 lakh use. ITR-1 is for salaried tax payers or those with pension income and income from one housing property. The department said that 2.97 crore tax payers have used this form.

About 9%, or 56 lakh tax return filers, have used ITR-2, while 13%, or 81.6 lakh filers, have used ITR-3. The statement said 27% or 1.65 crore filers have used ITR-4, while nearly 11 lakh filers have used ITR-5 and 4.84 lakh filers used ITR-6. About 1.32 lakh filers used ITR-7.

ITR-2 is filed by people with income from salary, pension, more than one property, income from capital gains, income from foreign assets or income from a profession as a partner.

ITR-3 is filed by people with income from business or profession. ITR-4 is filed by individuals, Hindu undivided families, and firms with a total income up to ₹50 lakh and the source is business or profession.

The department said it has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, text messages and twitter posts urging them not to wait till the last minute and file their tax audit reports and income tax returns.

Also, to assist filers for resolution of grievances related to e-filing, two new email ids have been offered. All taxpayers and tax professionals who are yet to file their tax audit reports or income tax returns for assessment year 2021-22 are requested to file their tax audit reports and returns immediately to avoid last minute rush, the statement said.

