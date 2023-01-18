Around 61% HNIs, UHNIs keen on buying property in 2023-24: Report1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Around 65% budget for luxury properties worth between ₹4 crore and ₹10 crore, and more than 33% plan for homes beyond ₹10 crore
Around 65% budget for luxury properties worth between ₹4 crore and ₹10 crore, and more than 33% plan for homes beyond ₹10 crore
New Delhi: Real estate continues to remain an attractive investment option among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) with 61% looking to invest in property in 2023-24, according to the annual Luxury Outlook Survey 2023 conducted by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR).