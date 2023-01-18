Around 61% HNIs, UHNIs keen on buying property in 2023-24: Report

“Strong policies and reforms have supported India’s economic growth, making us 5th largest world economy in 2022. The ambition of becoming the third largest world economy by 2037, also looks bright. And the optimism can be felt all around, including robust demand in the housing sector. As the wealth of a nation grows, it is bound to bring in a new set of buyers into luxury real estate and that’s what we are witnessing" said Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty.