Days after cracks appeared in houses and other buildings of t Joshimath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that around 65% to 70% of the people in the town are living a normal life. The Chief Minister also added that the Char Dham Yatra will kick off in four months.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah was briefed regarding the prevailing situation in Joshimath and according to the Chief Minister, the centre has assured of all possible help for the people of the hill town.

The Chief Minister also talked about the rehabilitation of the people of hill state during his meeting with the Union Home Minister. "Whatever help is required, the central government is giving us," he said after the meeting.

"65-70 percent of people in Joshimath are living a normal life. In nearby Auli, which is a tourist attraction, everything is going on normally. Tourists are still visiting Auli," Dhami told reporters.

Char Dham Yatra, a renowned pilgrimage for the Hindus will commence in four weeks and the Yatra to the holiest cities of Kedarnath and Badrinath will pass via Joshimath.

On the rehabilitation package for the people of Joshimath, affected by the cracks, the Chief Minister affirmed that such things will be announced after the submission of the final report by the central team which is visiting Joshimath for now.

The Chief Minister demanded central assistance for setting up temporary relief camps, prefabricated transit shelters, permanent rehabilitation, construction of houses, rebuilding of the town, and treatment of drainage and sewerage systems.

"Twenty-five percent area of the town is affected by land subsidence so far whose population is 25000," he was quoted as saying.

The number of buildings that were affected by the cracks rose to around 849 and the rescue teams have evacuated around 250 families to safety, according to the officials.

