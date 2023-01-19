'Around 70% of people in Joshimath living normal life': Uttarakhand CM2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 01:35 AM IST
- Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah was briefed regarding the prevailing situation in Joshimath
Days after cracks appeared in houses and other buildings of t Joshimath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that around 65% to 70% of the people in the town are living a normal life. The Chief Minister also added that the Char Dham Yatra will kick off in four months.