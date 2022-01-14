“Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Ayush observed “Surya Namaskar for vitality" today. More than 75 lakh people from all over the world, including India, performed Surya Namaskar together to keep the body and mind healthy and keep themselves safe during the Covid pandemic," Ayush ministry said in a statement.

India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of India’ independence.Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, are the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

“The programme was launched virtually by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for Ayush Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai. On this occasion, Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and many notable personalities from different parts of the world joined in the inaugural programme," the statement added.

