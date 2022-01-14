OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Around 75 lakh people from all over the world, performed Surya Namaskar today
Listen to this article

“Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Ayush observed “Surya Namaskar for vitality" today. More than 75 lakh people from all over the world, including India, performed Surya Namaskar together to keep the body and mind healthy and keep themselves safe during the Covid pandemic," Ayush ministry said in a statement.

India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of India’ independence.Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, are the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

“The programme was launched virtually by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for Ayush Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai. On this occasion, Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and many notable personalities from different parts of the world joined in the inaugural programme," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout