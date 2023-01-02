Around 80% of Delhi's bus fleet will go electric by 2025: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a roadmap for procurement of electric buses, and said the government will buy 1,500 such buses in 2023 and by 2025, 6,380 electric buses will be procured.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital's bus fleet will run on electric by 2025. He also asserted that acquisition of e-buses will go a long way in reducing pollution in the city.
The chief minister shared a roadmap for procurement of electric buses, and said the government will buy 1,500 such buses in 2023 and by 2025, 6,380 electric buses will be procured, according to the news agency PTI.
Addressing a ceremony at the Rajghat Depot to flag off 50 electric buses, Kejriwal said, “We have 300 electric buses now. Delhi has 7,379 buses plying on its roads currently which is the highest number of buses plying on the roads in the last 75 years. New buses were not purchased for many years and we were also questioned over it."
Out of the 7,379 buses, more than 4,000 are being operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation and over 3,000 through the DIMTS, he added.
He further shared that nearly 100 electric feeder buses were being operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. But as it could not run them, the Delhi government is taking over the corporation's bus fleet, Kejriwal stated.
"By 2025, over 10,000 buses will be there on Delhi's roads and 80 per cent of them will be electric. This is a huge step in reducing pollution," he was quoted by PTI.
Kejriwal also said the process installing charging points for e-buses at depots is going on and three already have the facility.
He informed that the work of electrification of 17 bus depots will be completed and by December, and 36 bus depots will be electrified. He also said the electric buses are equipped with facilities like panic buttons, cameras, GPS.
