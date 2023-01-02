Around 80% of Delhi's bus fleet will go electric by 2025: CM Kejriwal

Addressing a ceremony at the Rajghat Depot to flag off 50 electric buses, Kejriwal said, “We have 300 electric buses now. Delhi has 7,379 buses plying on its roads currently which is the highest number of buses plying on the roads in the last 75 years. New buses were not purchased for many years and we were also questioned over it."

