Around 800 doctors died during Covid second wave; Delhi, Bihar worst hit

As per IMA, the number of doctors who lost their lives in the pandemic in Delhi stands at 128, followed by Bihar at 115 and Uttar Pradesh at 79

New Delhi: The deadly second wave of coronavirus took away several lives that were protecting us. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that 798 doctors lost their lives during the second wave across the country.

Maharashtra and Kerala also reported deaths of doctors in double digits. Maharashtra reported 23 doctor deaths and Kerala reported 24 deaths.

Pondicherry reported the lowest deaths of doctors by logging one death only.

On Sunday during his Mann Ki Baat address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised doctors for going out of their way to extend help to people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 37,566 fresh COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry informed. With this, the country's total COVID-19 tally stands at 3,03,16,897, including 2,93,66,601 recoveries and 5,52,659 active cases.

