Around 25 lakh crore distributed in Jan Dhan accounts so far: Union Minister

Around ₹25 lakh crore distributed in Jan Dhan accounts so far: Union Minister1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
- Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed that the Union government has distributed Rs. 25 lakh directly to the beneficiaries in Jan Dhan accounts
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, dedicated 75 Digital Banking Units (DBU) across 75 districts of the country with an aim to improve financial inclusion in the country, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy informed that around Rs. 25 lakh is distributed so far to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government through Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana bank accounts.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, dedicated 75 Digital Banking Units (DBU) across 75 districts of the country with an aim to improve financial inclusion in the country, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy informed that around Rs. 25 lakh is distributed so far to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government through Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana bank accounts.
“You all know when the Jan Dhan accounts were opened there was a question about whether it was required in our country. Today, we have distributed ₹25 lakh crore on welfare schemes to poor people through Jan Dhan accounts. This is an achievement," he said.
“You all know when the Jan Dhan accounts were opened there was a question about whether it was required in our country. Today, we have distributed ₹25 lakh crore on welfare schemes to poor people through Jan Dhan accounts. This is an achievement," he said.
The minister informed that the Jan Dhan accounts currently hold around Rs. 1.75 lakh crore of the poor. He even mentioned that previously benefits of the government schemes for poor people, were looted by fraudsters but after the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in Jan Dhan bank accounts, they came down heavily upon such frauds and even canceled around four crore fake ration cards and LPG connections.
The minister informed that the Jan Dhan accounts currently hold around Rs. 1.75 lakh crore of the poor. He even mentioned that previously benefits of the government schemes for poor people, were looted by fraudsters but after the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in Jan Dhan bank accounts, they came down heavily upon such frauds and even canceled around four crore fake ration cards and LPG connections.
Quoting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's comment of only Rs. 15 reaching the poor out of 100, he said, “Today we can proudly say if the Centre sends ₹100 to a poor man, even as single paise is not diverted."
Quoting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's comment of only Rs. 15 reaching the poor out of 100, he said, “Today we can proudly say if the Centre sends ₹100 to a poor man, even as single paise is not diverted."
He requested the Telangana government to provide bank account details of students, who are beneficiaries of SC/ST scholarships and affirmed that government is ready to deposit scholarships worth Rs. 300 crore directly into the bank accounts of such beneficiaries.
He requested the Telangana government to provide bank account details of students, who are beneficiaries of SC/ST scholarships and affirmed that government is ready to deposit scholarships worth Rs. 300 crore directly into the bank accounts of such beneficiaries.
Reddy, who also heads the Ministry for the Development of North Eastern Region said, “the past several years, works used to be done only papers in the north-east and after the implementation of digitalization system works are monitored through that and payments released."
Reddy, who also heads the Ministry for the Development of North Eastern Region said, “the past several years, works used to be done only papers in the north-east and after the implementation of digitalization system works are monitored through that and payments released."
With the introduction of Digital Banking Units (DBU), Prime Minister informed that the government aims to provide maximum services with minimum infrastructure and the whole process will be paperless.
With the introduction of Digital Banking Units (DBU), Prime Minister informed that the government aims to provide maximum services with minimum infrastructure and the whole process will be paperless.
"People living in small towns and villages will find the benefits like transferring money to availing loans. Digital Banking Units are another big step in that direction, which is going on in the country to make the life of a common man of India easier," he said.
"People living in small towns and villages will find the benefits like transferring money to availing loans. Digital Banking Units are another big step in that direction, which is going on in the country to make the life of a common man of India easier," he said.