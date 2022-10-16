Around 25 lakh crore distributed in Jan Dhan accounts so far: Union Minister

The minister informed that the Jan Dhan accounts currently hold around Rs. 1.75 lakh crore of the poor. He even mentioned that previously benefits of the government schemes for poor people, were looted by fraudsters but after the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in Jan Dhan bank accounts, they came down heavily upon such frauds and even canceled around four crore fake ration cards and LPG connections.

