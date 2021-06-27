Around 4,000 cr paid for death claims under PMJJBY in FY21: RTI reply

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around ₹4,700 crore has been paid against more than 2 lakh death claims under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) in FY21, according to an RTI reply. However, the information regarding death claims under the PMJJBY, given by the Department of Financial Services to Neemuch district-based RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur, did not mention the cause of deaths.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), a person with a bank account from 18 to 50 can get himself insured by paying an annual premium of ₹330. It is a one-year life insurance scheme that was launched around six years back. The insured's nominee gets ₹2 lakh payout upon death from any cause.

The scheme is being offered by Life Insurance Corporation and all other life insurers who are willing to offer the product on similar terms with necessary approvals and tie-up with banks for this purpose.

