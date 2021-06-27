Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Around 4,000 cr paid for death claims under PMJJBY in FY21: RTI reply

Around 4,000 cr paid for death claims under PMJJBY in FY21: RTI reply

Premium
PMJJBY is a one-year life insurance scheme that was launched around six years back
1 min read . 09:10 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • According to the reply, payment of 4,698.10 crore was against 2,34,905 death claims under the PMJJBY in the last fiscal
  • Under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), a person with a bank account from 18 to 50 can get himself insured by paying an annual premium of 330

Around 4,700 crore has been paid against more than 2 lakh death claims under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) in FY21, according to an RTI reply. However, the information regarding death claims under the PMJJBY, given by the Department of Financial Services to Neemuch district-based RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur, did not mention the cause of deaths.

Around 4,700 crore has been paid against more than 2 lakh death claims under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) in FY21, according to an RTI reply. However, the information regarding death claims under the PMJJBY, given by the Department of Financial Services to Neemuch district-based RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur, did not mention the cause of deaths.

According to the reply, payment of 4,698.10 crore was against 2,34,905 death claims under the PMJJBY in the last fiscal, Gaur said. As per the RTI, 2,50,351 death claims were filed under the PMJJBY, and of them, 13,100 were dismissed in 2020-21. The remaining 2,346 claims were being examined.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to the reply, payment of 4,698.10 crore was against 2,34,905 death claims under the PMJJBY in the last fiscal, Gaur said. As per the RTI, 2,50,351 death claims were filed under the PMJJBY, and of them, 13,100 were dismissed in 2020-21. The remaining 2,346 claims were being examined.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), a person with a bank account from 18 to 50 can get himself insured by paying an annual premium of 330. It is a one-year life insurance scheme that was launched around six years back. The insured's nominee gets 2 lakh payout upon death from any cause.

The scheme is being offered by Life Insurance Corporation and all other life insurers who are willing to offer the product on similar terms with necessary approvals and tie-up with banks for this purpose.

(With PTI inputs)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!