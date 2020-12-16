OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Around 56 lakhs looted from Indian Overseas Bank in Agra
1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 10:04 AM IST ANI

Four people looted nearly 56 lakhs from a branch of Indian Overseas Bank at Rohta in Agra on Tuesday, police said.

"Around 5:15 pm in the evening, our police team got informed that four persons had entered the bank and robbed nearly 56 lakh rupees. Upon getting the information, our team reached the spot. We are looking into CCTV footage and investigating the matter," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Babloo Kumar told reporters on Tuesday.

The SSP said, "Ten teams have been constituted to locate the accused. We have put check posts at the border areas to nab them. As of now, we got to know that the two accused had guns and the other two had knives."

"Further investigation is underway," he added.

