ARP of 15 pairs of special trains extended from 7 days to 30 days: Railways

The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of the 15 pairs of special trains (running from 12 May, 2020), operating on Rajdhani routes, will be increased from seven days to 30 days, said Ministry of Railways on Friday.

Tickets for these trains can be booked through computerised PRS counters, including at Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendras, as well as online, including authorized agents of IRCTC, said the ministry

"There shall be no Tatkal booking in these trains. RAC/Waiting list tickets will be issued in these trains as per extant instructions applicable. However waitlisted passengers will not be allowed to board these trains," said Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director(I&P), Ministry of Railways.

First chart shall be prepared at least four hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least two hours((unlike earlier practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. Current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart.

The above shall be implemented with effect from train booking date 24 May 0 and for train starting date of 31 May onwards.

These trains running as special trains, with only AC coaches, have been connecting New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi.

