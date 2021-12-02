Arrangements like Quad are here to stay: Jaishankar

“I would suggest to you that this kind of combos, countries coming together saying ‘I am not interested in a formal relationship, I don’t want a detailed list of obligations and responsibilities, I want a practical arrangement where, if you and I get along with somebody else out there, we can sit and work together for our mutual advantage and it works it works one day of we feel it doesn’t work’… I do think this much more ad-hoc, open minded, open ended, comfortable way of working of groupings of countries -- this is the future that I see," the minister said.