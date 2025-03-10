Several people have been arrested in connection with the violence during during ICC Champions Trophy 2025 celebrations in Mhow and Gandhinagar district of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, respectively.

In Madhya Pradesh's Mhow town, police arrested 13 individuals for stone-pelting after a celebratory rally descended into chaos.

Acting quickly to manage the unrest, in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, 11 individuals were detained after a late-night motorcycle rally turned violent.

Also Read | 6 Indian players named in ICC’s Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament

Mhow violence Four people sustained injuries in five separate incidents of violence across various locations in Mhow town, reported PTI quoting Indore Collector Ashish Singh.

The violence reportedly began near a mosque when two groups, initially celebrating together, became embroiled in a dispute that escalated after firecrackers were set off.

Singh said that numerous vehicles were targeted, with three cars and several two-wheelers reportedly attacked and set ablaze.

Singh said that the situation is currently under control, and assured the public that authorities are taking the matter seriously.

"So far, 13 persons have been arrested on charges of arson and violence, and an FIR has been registered. We will also invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against some of those involved," he added.

Where did violence take place? The clashes were concentrated in specific areas, including Taal Mohalla, Sewa Marg, Patti Bazar, Manek Chowk, and close to the Jama Masjid, said Mhow police station in-charge Rahul Sharma, reported PTI.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and mobile recordings to identify those responsible for the violence.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Nimish Agarwal stated that a rally was taken out in Mhow to celebrate India's Champions Trophy victory on Sunday night.

Priority to maintain peace Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, rural) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said that their priority is to ensure that the situation remains peaceful and normal. Force is deployed adequately across vulnerable points.

“One FIR was registered last night with 17 persons named in it. A few complainants have come to the police station now, and they are being heard,” ANI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

Also Read | How much prize money will Team India take home after Champions Trophy 2025 win?

Gandhinagar Violence The violence in In Gandhinagar took place in Dehgam town following a motorcycle rally around 10:30 PM. The rally passed near a mosque in a minority-dominated area, where bikers revved their engines and honked, causing disturbances for people gathered for Ramadan prayers.