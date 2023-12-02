Arrest of ED official sparks political row in Tamil Nadu, BJP says unfair to blame entire dept
ED officer Ankit Tiwari was ‘caught red-handed’ on Friday while accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a doctor in the Dindigul district.
Enforcement Directorate official Ankit Tiwari was arrested on Friday after being 'caught red-handed' while accepting a bribe. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted searches at the ED office and seized several incriminating documents on Saturday. The developments have also sparked a political debate in the southern state with Opposition parties lashing out at the BJP.