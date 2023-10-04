Arrest of suspected Islamic State terrorist: Karnataka Police working closely with Delhi Police
After Delhi Police had arrested three suspected Islamic State (IS) terrorists, Karnataka Police said that they were in constant touch with Delhi police officials regarding the arrests.
Karnataka Police is working closely with Delhi Police after the Delhi Police's Special Cell caught three people allegedly part of a suspected Islamic State (IS) group. The group is allegedly backed by Pakistan's ISI.
