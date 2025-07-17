Arrest over child porn: MEA reacts, says Indians going abroad should ‘abide by local laws, guidelines and regulations’

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday responded to the arrest of Gurjeet Singh Malhi by US immigration authorities over alleged child pornography charges, citing respect for the law and order of the host country, ANI reported.

Advertisement

Answering a question on the matter during the press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “These are matters of law and order... We would endeavour to tell Indian nationals going abroad that they should abide by local laws, guidelines and regulations.”

Also Read | Govt wants WhatsApp-like message encryption broken in fight against child porn

Advertisement

Earlier on 11 July, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrested a 42-year-old Indian national – Gurjeet Singh Malhi – in the State of Washington on charges of possession of child pornography.

Political blame game: Malhi was arrested during a coordinated federal law enforcement operation, and it has triggered a political row in Punjab as both the BJP and Congress accuse the ruling AAP of having links with the accused.

Advertisement

Since the purported images of Malhi with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's family members, and other AAP leaders and ministers surfaced, the opposition parties in Punjab have attacked the ruling party. Both the BJP and the Congress are seeking explanations from CM Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Malhi has been charged by the US authorities with possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Also Read | Storage of child pornographic material an offence under POCSO Act: Supreme Court

“A citizen of India, Gurjeet Singh Malhi, 42, was arrested during a joint federal law enforcement action in WA. Malhi has been charged by local authorities with possession of CSAM, child sexual assault material, commonly known as child porn,” ICE said in a statement.

Malhi's image with AAP leaders: Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira has sought answers from the Punjab CM over his family's alleged connection with Malhi.

Advertisement

“We (Congress Party) demand an explanation from Bhagwant Mann – what connection does his family have with the shameful arrest of NRI Gurjit Malhi by USA federal authorities for possessing CSAM, Child Sexual Assault Material, commonly known as Child Porn? (sic),” the MLA from the Bholath Assembly constituency said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“Does the family of the Punjab CM have relations with such a shameful CRIMINAL? (sic),” the former Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly added.

“Similarly, other Aam Aadmi Party leaders like Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, FM Harpal Cheema, MLA, etc. should explain what dealings, including financial, do these leaders have with such Nasty Criminals? (sic),” Khaira further questioned in the post shared on Wednesday.

Advertisement

BJP seeks answers too: BJP's Chandigarh unit also attacked AAP and asked on X, “How long will AAP's self-proclaimed revolutionaries dodge these serious allegations?”

“NRI Gurjeet Malhi, arrested in the USA on child sexual exploitation (CSAM, child pornography) charges. His photos with CM Bhagwant Mann's family are circulating publicly, along with clear links to AAP leaders like Speaker Kultar Sandhwan, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, and Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak,” the BJP said in a social media post.

Also Read | Who is Joseph Seiders? New Pornographers drummer arrested on child porn charges

“What is your connection with this man? Why the silence on such a disturbing case?” BJP said.

Advertisement

"AAP leaders often target others based on mere photos – will you now apply the same standard to yourselves?" the BJP asked.

So far, the Aam Aadmi Party has not responded to the allegations.