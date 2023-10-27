West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick was taken to the hospital on Friday evening after fainting amid a court hearing. As per a later update the lawmaker has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with blood sugar and renal issues. The developments came mere hours after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a multi-crore ration distribution scam. According to reports the lawmaker collapsed during a court hearing and was escorted to a balcony and given water to drink. He was then rushed to a city hospital for immediate medical care. Visuals shared online showed officials helping the TMC leader into a waiting vehicle before could be taken to the hospital. Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had threatened to file a police case if anything happened to Mallick during the questioning as he was unwell and had several medical ailments. The lawmaker had also undergone an extensive medical examination at a south Kolkata hospital before he was produced before the Bankshall court.

Jyoti Priya Mallick was arrested around 3:00 am on Friday after nearly 18 hours of questioning. ED officials had led extensive raids against the TMC leader on Thursday in connection with the purported ration distribution scam.

Calcutta Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had granted the probe agency's plea and remanded the minister to ED custody for 10 days till November 5. The ED claims claiming to have found his links with one Bakibur Rahaman, who was arrested nearly a fortnight ago in the case.

"We have sent instructions t bank authorities to freeze the accounts of the minister, his wife and daughter. We are also trying to find out if there are other bank accounts used by the minister or anybody in his family," an ED officer told PTI.

The TMC leader meanwhile insisted that he was the victim of a ‘great conspiracy’ hatched by the BJP and its leader Suvendu Adhikari.

"It is a conspiracy. The BJP is actively engaging in plotting nefarious schemes against us," said Mallick.

(With inputs from agencies)

