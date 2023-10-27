Arrested Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick faints in court, picked up to be taken to hospital | Watch
Jyoti Priya Mallick rushed to hospital after collapsing in court amid scam investigation. He had been produced before the Bankshall court after an extensive medical examination at a south Kolkata hospital.
Jyoti Priya Mallick was arrested around 3:00 am on Friday after nearly 18 hours of questioning. ED officials had led extensive raids against the TMC leader on Thursday in connection with the purported ration distribution scam.
Calcutta Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had granted the probe agency's plea and remanded the minister to ED custody for 10 days till November 5. The ED claims claiming to have found his links with one Bakibur Rahaman, who was arrested nearly a fortnight ago in the case.
"We have sent instructions t bank authorities to freeze the accounts of the minister, his wife and daughter. We are also trying to find out if there are other bank accounts used by the minister or anybody in his family," an ED officer told PTI.
The TMC leader meanwhile insisted that he was the victim of a ‘great conspiracy’ hatched by the BJP and its leader Suvendu Adhikari.
"It is a conspiracy. The BJP is actively engaging in plotting nefarious schemes against us," said Mallick.
(With inputs from agencies)
