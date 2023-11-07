Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a bank fraud case, on Monday night brought to a Civil Hospital in Punjab's Jalandhar for medical examination.

According to media reports, the probe agency interrupted a meeting being held by the Punjab AAP MLA from the Amargarh constituency on Monday and took him away to the ED's Jalandhar office. An alleged ₹40 crore bank fraud case was filed against legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra.

The legislator was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was detained by agency officials from a public meeting he was holding in Malerkotla, they said.

As per PTI reports, citing officials familiar with the development, Gajjanmajra had skipped multiple summons issued to him in the past and hence, was detained and then arrested after questioning.

In May last year, the CBI conducted raids at premises linked to Gajjanmajra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of ₹40 crore.

In September last year, the ED had conducted raids at several premises linked to Gajjanmajra as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged bank loan fraud.

The ED team had then seized ₹32 lakh cash, some mobile phones and hard drives after its raids.

The CBI had registered an FIR on a complaint from Bank of India, Ludhiana, against Gajjanmajra, Tara Corporation Ltd (renamed as Malaudh Agro Ltd) (based at Gaunspura in Malerkotla district) and others over the alleged fraud.

In his poll affidavit, Gajjan Majra had declared assets worth over ₹19 crore and zero liabilities. The MLA is a renowned businessman of the area in the real estate, education, hospitality, seeds and feed industries among others apart from being invested in agriculture, the Indian Express report states.

AAP's Punjab spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, “The way he has been picked up from a public meeting by the ED shows the BJP's politics of defaming the party."

"It is definitely an old case before he joined the Aam Aadmi Party. But the way the ED acted with haste during a public meeting, it raises questions of the action taken by the ED..." Kang added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.