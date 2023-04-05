Arrested Telangana BJP chief named prime accused in SSC question paper leak case

Arrested Telangana BJP chief named prime accused in SSC question paper leak case3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:56 PM IST
- MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested at midnight on Tuesday by the Warangal Police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of Standard 10 (SSC) board exam surfaced on various groups of an instant messaging app.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by police on Wednesday, Kumar was later named the prime accused by the Warangal Police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of Standard 10 (SSC) board exam surfaced on various groups of an instant messaging app.
