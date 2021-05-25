India's two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar , who was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that had led to the death of a wrestler, has been suspended from his job at Northern Railways, news agency ANI reported.

Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways, said, Sushil Kumar is suspended from his job at Northern Railways as criminal offence investigation against him is underway.

Kumar was nabbed on Sunday and remanded in police custody for six days. Kumar's associate Ajay alias Sunil (48) was also arrested.

The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of ₹one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who had since been on the run. Another reward of ₹50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

Sushil Kumar was taken to Chhatrasal Stadium

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Crime Branch Tuesday took the wrestler to the Chhatrasal Stadium to recreate the crime scene in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of a wrestler there, officials said.

"A team of Crime Branch investigating the case went to the Chhatrasal Stadium in connection with the probe. Kumar was also taken to the spot to recreate the scene of crime and ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of incident," a senior police officer said.

Kumar was interrogated for almost four hours on Monday also , officials said, adding they are investigating the case from different angles.

"He was also questioned about his associates and friends who helped him to hide. He will be taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene," the officer had said.

(With inputs from agencies)





