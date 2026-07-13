Arshad Warsi sells Lokhandwala commercial property for a whopping ₹4 crore profit, 14 years after purchase

Arshad Warsi earned nearly 4 crores by selling a commercial property in Mumbai's Lokhandwala for 6.25 crores.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated13 Jul 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi (PTI)

Bollywood star Arshad Warsi has scored a massive real estate victory, pocketing a profit of nearly 4 crores after selling a commercial space in Mumbai's premium Lokhandwala Complex.

According to property registration documents accessed by the real estate data analytics firm Liases Foras, the actor successfully offloaded the commercial unit for 6.25 crores.

The recently offloaded property is strategically positioned in the heart of Andheri West’s bustling Lokhandwala area, a vibrant epicentre that seamlessly blends high-end residential luxury with booming commercial enterprise, according to the real estate documents.

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Key transaction details:

  • Property: A commercial shop boasting a carpet area of 63.87 square metres (684 square feet), located in the highly sought-after Andheri West neighbourhood.
  • Buyer: The unit was purchased by Umang Rajkumar Budhraja.
  • Registration and Fees: The deal was officially registered with the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration on 1 July 2026. The buyer paid a stamp duty of 37.50 lakhs to finalise the transfer.
  • Premium Valuation: The sale translates to an impressive 91,400 per square foot, highlighting the steep premium that prime commercial real estate commands in Mumbai's bustling hubs.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer rents super-luxury flat in Worli: All about his ₹18.5 lakh/month

Stellar return on investment

According to the records, the ‘Jolly LLB’ star originally purchased the property in February 2012, over 14 years ago. At that time, the actor acquired the space for just over 2.12 crores, paying upwards of 10 lakhs in stamp duty and a 30,000 registration fee.

Over the past decade and a half, the property's value has surged, yielding a highly lucrative return on his initial investment.

This sale is part of a broader trend in Mumbai's commercial real estate market, which continues to see high-value transactions by celebrities and investors drawn to prime locations such as Andheri West.

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On the professional front

Aside from his real estate triumphs, Warsi continues to entertain audiences on the big screen. The veteran actor, known for his impeccable comic timing, was recently seen in the comedy blockbusters Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4, proving once again why he remains a fan-favourite in the genre.

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