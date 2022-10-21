Arshdeep Singh misspells Melbourne not once but twice on Instagram, gets trolled

Arshdeep Singh misspells Melbourne not once but twice on Instagram, gets trolled3 min read . 12:27 PM IST
- Some trolled him for his poor English while some wondered if he deliberately misspelt the word for the second time.
Young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, on his official Instagram account, shared a photo from his flight to Melbourne. What attracted fans attention was the spelling of Australian city.
In his Instagram feed, Singh wrote, “Mailborn it is." Fans thought he misspelt the word by mistake. However, in another story on Instagram, he shared an image of giving an ariel view of the city, this time he wrote, “Male-bone."
Some trolled him for his poor English. Some fans also wondered if he deliberately misspelt the word for the second time.
One user wrote, “When you couldn't clear IELTS but still manage to move outside." Another user wrote, “This is Arshdeep's revenge for the Australians pronouncing it Poon-jab." Another user wrote, “Disaster management."
Apart from being judged for his poor English, cricket fraternity have been all praise for Arshdeep. On 18 October, in an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, Sachin Tendulkar had expressed his regard for a young Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh.
Tendulkar was quite impressed with the young bowler, he said Singh has so far displayed a lot of heart in his brief international career.
According to Sachin, Arshdeep showed a lot of promise and appeared to be a balanced individual. The bowler appears to be committed from what Sachin has seen of him, as one can tell by looking at a player's attitude.
What Sachin really appreciated about Arshdeep was that he sticks to his plans when he has them, which is crucial in this format because batsmen are taking extra risks and trying out innovative shots.
Arshdeep had become a subject of trolling for dropping a crucial catch that resulted in the defeat of his side against Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals.
Soon after that this incident, Wikipedia executives were summoned by the electronics and information technology ministry in a case linked to cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s page being edited to reflect “Khalistan associations", The word India was replaced with Khalistan on Singh's Wikipedia page by an anonymous user even as these changes were shortly undone by another editor.
The ministry had noted that ‘no intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation. The edit history of Arshdeep's Wikipedia page revealed that the user who made those changes was unregistered and was using the internet protocol (IP) address 39.41.171.125. When the address was tracked, the records showed that the particular address was allocated to the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).
Virat Kohli had some strong words of support for young pacer Singh.
"Even when I played my first game against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, I played a bad shot and got out. Anyone can make mistakes under pressure. It is natural to feel bad. The team environment is great right now, credit for this goes to management and captain. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," he had said.
Meanwhile, cricket fans of both India and Pakistan will have their fingers crossed as rainstorms forecast for Melbourne Cricket Ground around the time of ahead of crucial encounter on Sunday.
According to the weather forecasts, there are 95 percent chances of rain in Melbourne on 23 October. The two sides meet in a blockbuster clash to open their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. About 100,000 fans have snapped up tickets for what is set to be a carnival atmosphere, although forecast rain could put a dampener on the party.
For the rest of the week, the possibility of showers will decline from October 26, Wednesday onwards, with 60 per cent (Medium) chance to showers on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers.
Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne).
