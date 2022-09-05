Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page vandalised: IT ministry summons executives saying ‘can't permit this’2 min read . 05:03 PM IST
- The edit history of Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page revealed that the user who made those changes was unregistered
Wikipedia executives have been summoned by the electronics and information technology ministry on Monday in a case linked to cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s page being edited to reflect “Khalistan associations". The ministry noted that ‘no intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation’.
For the uninitiated, Arshdeep became a subject of trolling for dropping a crucial catch that resulted in the defeat of his side against Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals.
Soon after that, the word India was replaced with Khalistan on Singh's Wikipedia page by an anonymous user even as these changes were shortly undone by another editor.
The edit history of Arshdeep's Wikipedia page revealed that the user who made those changes was unregistered and was using the internet protocol (IP) address 39.41.171.125. When the address was tracked, the records showed that the particular address was allocated to the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).
Taking cognisance of the matter, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Electronics and Technology tweeted, “No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation and deliberate efforts to incitement and user harm - violates our govt's expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet."
Officials familiar with the matter said the government is taking the issue very seriously and may also issue a show cause notice. HT reached out to Wikipedia for comments but did not receive a response immediately.
Indian batter Virat Kohli had some strong words in his support and said "Even when I played my first game against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, I played a bad shot and got out. Anyone can make mistakes under pressure. It is natural to feel bad. The team environment is great right now, credit for this goes to management and the captain. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," said Kohli in a post-match press conference on Sunday.
He was backed by the former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who stated that no one drops catches purposely and the young seamer should not be criticized.
"Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drops a catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout Arsh and the team.. Arsh is GOLD," Harbhajan tweeted.
Several other cricketers also came into his support.
