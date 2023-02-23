Art binds linguistic diversity and regional characteristics: President
President Murmu said that in Indian tradition, art is a spiritual practice, a medium of the search for truth, a medium of prayer and worship, a medium of public welfare
New Delhi: Art binds the linguistic diversity and regional characteristics in one thread, said President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×