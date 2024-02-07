Art collection on the rise in India: Christie’s
NEW DELHI : The Asian art market has been remarkably resilient during the pandemic, and has seen a new bunch of young, millenial collectors emerge. This surge is being driven by an immense wealth creation that is taking place in the region, reflected by the stock-market boom. Digital access has also made it easier for connoisseurs and dabblers alike to purchase an art work online, Francis Belin, the Asia-pacific president of art auction house Christie's, told Mint in an interview. A flourishing Indian stock market has prompted many to start looking at art as an investment category here. Luxury collectibles, especially watches and jewellery, are also in great demand, Belin observed. Edited excerpts: