Art of the heal

Once Biden assumes office in January, an easier visa regime ought to be on the cards. If so, Indian IT exporters might no longer need to bear wage bills inflated by their adaptation to a policy that discouraged non-US citizens from taking well-paid jobs in the US. For a long stretch of modern history, America’s allure rested on the confidence with which it gave the talented from around the world new opportunities to make the best of themselves. The success of multicultural hubs of innovation, such as Silicon Valley, has borne testimony to the value-creation power of openness. “We don’t care where you came from, only where you want to go" was the real art of America’s deal. It needs to heal, too.