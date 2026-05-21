‘Article 19 right can't be taken away’: Delhi HC reserves order in Raghav Chadha's personality rights case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its decision on the interim relief requested by Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in a lawsuit alleging misuse of his personality rights through AI-generated deepfakes, altered visuals, and manipulated social media posts, ANI reported.

The case was heard by Justice Subramonium Prasad, who orally remarked that the material presented before the Court appeared, at first glance, to be a criticism of a political decision rather than a clear violation of personality rights, ANI reported.

Here's what the Bench noted The Bench further noted that political leaders have historically been subjected to satire, cartoons and criticism in public life.

"From independence, we are seeing RK Laxman cartoons. At that point in time, probably social media had not gone to that extent; today it has," Justice Prasad observed.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Chadha, argued that several posts circulating online were not merely political criticism but defamatory and profane attacks portraying the MP as someone who had switched political sides for monetary gain.

"He is shown in a saree. We are seeing PM distributing, showering money," Nayar submitted while referring to certain images and posts placed before the Court.

The Bench, however, repeatedly questioned whether criticism directed at a political leader's public conduct or political choices could be restrained under the framework of personality rights.

Nayar also submitted that the matter also involved defamation and reputational injury. "They are saying I have gone for money. This can't be fair criticism," he argued.

At one stage, Justice Prasad indicated that the Court may appoint an amicus curiae to assist on the broader legal questions arising from the matter, particularly the balance between free speech and protection of dignity in the age of artificial intelligence and social media.

"There are cases and cases. The line between defamation and criticism is quite thin. It's very easy to see it from the other side, which affects your right to live with dignity. At the same time, Article 19 right can't be taken away," the Bench observed, as reported by ANI.

Counsel appearing for Meta submitted that several screenshots relied upon by Chadha were merely newspaper reports and otherwise benign material. After hearing arguments, the Bench reserved orders on the application seeking interim relief.

Why did Chadha approach the Delhi High Court? Chadha has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection against alleged misuse of his image, likeness, voice and identity through artificial intelligence and digitally manipulated material being circulated online.

In his plea, he sought directions restraining the creation and dissemination of AI-generated deepfakes, morphed videos, synthetic voice clones, fabricated speeches and other allegedly deceptive content on social media platforms.

The petition states that unauthorised use of his persona through AI tools is capable of misleading the public and damaging his reputation.

Chadha earlier served as MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar constituency between 2020 and 2022. After being associated with the Aam Aadmi Party for several years, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2026.

The matter forms part of a growing line of cases before the Delhi High Court concerning personality and publicity rights in the era of artificial intelligence. Public figures, including Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, have previously secured protection against unauthorised use of their voices, likenesses and identities through AI-generated content.