On the completion of five years since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it was the start of a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Today we mark 5 years since the Parliament of India decided to abrogate Articles 370 and 35(A), a watershed moment in our nation's history. It was the start of a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It meant that the Constitution of India was implemented in these places in letter and spirit, in line with the vision of the great men and women who made the Constitution."

“With abrogation came security, dignity and opportunity for the women, youth, backward, tribal and marginalised communities who were deprived of the fruits of development. At the same time, it has ensured that corruption, which plagued J&K for decades, has been kept at bay," added Modi.

The prime minister further said: “I assure the people of J&K and Ladakh that our Government will keep working for them and fulfil their aspirations in the coming times."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the abrogation of Article 370 has ushered in a new era of empowerment for the marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in the region.

He also said J&K’s youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Narendra Modi government's efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today marks five years since the historic abrogation of #Article370 and 35A under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership. This transformative decision has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Shah wrote on X.

Shah had tabled the bill in Parliament on August 5, 2019 for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

The Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday observed the fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation as a “black day" by holding separate protest rallies in Jammu to demand the restoration of statehood and special status for J&K. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir chief Vikar Rasool Wani criticised the BJP-led Centre for failing to curb the rise in terror attacks in the region following the abrogation of Article 370.

“It is a day when our prosperous, happy state was downgraded into a union territory, its historic statehood and special status snatched, and bifurcated into two UTs. We are marking it as a black day, wearing black clothes and badges to protest against this injustice," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the PDP also held a protest rally in Gandhinagar, Jammu, on the fifth anniversary of Article 370's abrogation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}