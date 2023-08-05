Amarnath Yatra will be suspended for a day from the Jammu base camp today owing to possible security concerns. August 5 marks the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A.

“As a precautionary measure the yatra shall remain suspended from Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Saturday,", LiveMint's sister publication Hindustan Times quoted a top official as saying.

The report noted that there have been intelligence inputs suggesting a possible terror strike during the yatra which prompted the decision by the government.

Jammy Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa also confirmed the news of the suspension of the yatra for a day while speaking to news agency PTI.

The union government had revoked Article 370 and Article 35 A which accorded special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. The government also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud began hearing the petitions related to the abrogation of Article 370 earlier this.

Meanwhile, 33rd batch of the Amarnath pilgrims with 1,181 devotees left the base camp in Jammy for the holy shrine in sourth Kashmir amid tight security arrangements on Friday, reported PTI. Over 4.5 lakh devotees have visited the shrine since the start of yatra on July 1 and the 62-day yatra is set to conclude on August 31.