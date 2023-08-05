Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Amarnath Yatra to be suspended for a day from Jammu amid security concerns1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra suspended for a day due to security concerns on the fourth anniversary of Article 370's abrogation.
Amarnath Yatra will be suspended for a day from the Jammu base camp today owing to possible security concerns. August 5 marks the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A.
