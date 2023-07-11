comScore
Article 370 abrogation in SC: Life returned to normalcy in J&K,strikes and bandhs things of past, says centre
Three years after the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court, on Monday, is set to hear petitions challenging the removal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. In a fresh affidavit in the support of Article 370 abrogation, the centre has said that the life has returned to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of status. It also said that strikes and bandhs are things of past as people are experiencing peace, prosperity and stability.

 

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 08:33 AM IST
