Business News/ News / India/  Article 370 abrogation in SC: Life returned to normalcy in J&K,strikes and bandhs things of past, says centre

Article 370 abrogation in SC: Life returned to normalcy in J&K,strikes and bandhs things of past, says centre

1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:30 AM IST Livemint

As the Supreme Court will hear case of Article 370 abrogation, the centre has said that life has returned to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of special status

Supreme Court on Monday will hear petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370.

Three years after the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court, on Monday, is set to hear petitions challenging the removal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. In a fresh affidavit in the support of Article 370 abrogation, the centre has said that the life has returned to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of status. It also said that strikes and bandhs are things of past as people are experiencing peace, prosperity and stability.

Three years after the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court, on Monday, is set to hear petitions challenging the removal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. In a fresh affidavit in the support of Article 370 abrogation, the centre has said that the life has returned to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of status. It also said that strikes and bandhs are things of past as people are experiencing peace, prosperity and stability.

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 08:33 AM IST
