Article 370 case: 'J&K not unique’, Supreme Court cites Punjab, Northeast in bifurcation argument3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Supreme Court of India heard petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 for the twelfth day on Tuesday. During the hearing SC noted that Jammu and Kashmir reorganization was not ‘unique’.
The Supreme Court of India on the twelfth day of hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir noted that the reorganisation of the state was not ‘one of a kind’ as was pointed out by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.