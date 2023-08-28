Article 370 case Supreme Court hearing: ‘35A took away fundamental rights’, says CJI Chandrachud3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Supreme Court of India continued hearing for the eleventh day, petitions challenging the Centre's decision to repeal special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and Article 35A
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said that Article 35A of the Indian Constitution that was scrapped in 2019, ‘took away fundamental rights’. The CJI made the comments during the hearing of petition challenging the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.